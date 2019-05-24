Riverhead Town to receive $1M from sPower Solar for projects

The Riverhead Town Board on Wednesday authorized Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith to execute a “community benefit agreement” with sPower Solar that will give the town over $1 million for a variety of projects.



The agreement is connected to a solar energy project that stretches from 4153 Middle Country Road in Calverton south to the former Calverton Links golf course property and then across to the east side of Edwards Avenue where it will tie in with an existing sPower solar plant.

The agreement authorized Wednesday calls for sPower to give the town $1,050,000, of which $300,000 will be allocated to promotion and protection of agriculture and open space; $300,000 will go to an environmental initiative; $300,000 will go to a community health and welfare initiative and $150,000 will go toward the advancement and promotion of an education and employment initiative.

