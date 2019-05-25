Town hires law firm to begin lawsuit against Suffolk County

The Riverhead Town Board Wednesday voted to authorize the retention of a law firm to institute a lawsuit against Suffolk County for non-payment of sewer rent to the town.

Although the County Center, the criminal courts, and the jail are located within Southampton Town, they are connected to Riverhead Town’s sewer district.

The town claims the county hasn’t paid its sewer rent to the town for 2018 and hasn’t paid its sewer rent for the first three months of 2019.

The resolution approved Wednesday would authorize the hiring of Riverhead law firm Smith, Finkelstein, Lundberg, Isler and Yakabowski to institute a legal proceeding to recover the unpaid sewer rents from the county.

