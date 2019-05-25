Riverhead Blotter: Drug arrests in Grangebel Park and Wading River

Angel Ortiz, 44, of Riverhead was arrested Friday morning in Grangebel Park for criminal possession of a controlled substance, reports said.

Around 7:44 a.m., police received a report of a male subject acting suspiciously. Upon investigation, Mr. Ortiz was found in the park with eight strips of Suboxone, a prescribed medicine used to treat opiod-dependent adults. Police also found a prior bench warrant was out for his arrest.

He was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a misdemeanor.

• Two individuals were arrested Friday morning outside People’s United Bank in Wading River for criminal possession of a controlled substance, police reports said.

Katherine Ann Fahey, 23, of Riverhead and Michael Malizia, 26, of Brookhaven were allegedly found in a 2018 Honda Accord with an unknown substance. Both were arrested at approximately 10:34 p.m. and charged with two counts of controlled substance in the seventh degree, a misdemeanor. Additional supplemental reports were not made available.

• Police received a report of human indecency on Hulse Landing Road in Riverhead last week, reports said.

Friday evening around 9 p.m., a caller reported an unknown naked male was walking northbound on Hulse Landing Road. When police arrived on the scene, the unknown male started running east through a farm field, reports said.

Officers continued to follow the male through the farm but lost sight of him. As additional officers and K-9 units searched the area, the male was found fleeing into a wooded area east of the farm. After police lost track of him again, reports said police called off the search due to darkness. No additional action was taken by police.

• Police are investigating a report of a grand larceny that occurred Friday at Wading River Nursery on North Country Road, reports said.

Around 8 a.m., police received a report of a burglary at the greenhouse. The property owner said over $1,300 worth of tools had been stolen, including two chain saws, a Boss brand jackhammer and a Stihl edge-trimmer.

A suspect has not been found but would be charged with burglary in the third degree and grand larceny in the fourth degree, both felonies.

• Police are investigating a report of petit larceny that occurred Saturday evening at the Ralph Lauren store in Tanger Outlets in Riverhead, reports said.

A caller told police two unknown women and one unknown man removed nine polo shirts valued at $498 from the store and fled in an unknown direction.

Police canvassed the area but did not find the suspects. If found, the suspects would each be charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments