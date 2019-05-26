Southampton Blotter: DWI arrests; man found in possession of heroin

A Mastic man was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Riverside May 12, according to New York State police.

Luis Soto, 61, was driving on Route 24 around 1 a.m. and was stopped for a traffic violation. He was found to be driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of 0.12%. He was released on an appearance ticket, police said.

• A Riverhead man was found to be in possession of heroin after he was stopped for a traffic violation on Sunrise Highway in Hampton Bays last Wednesday, according to state police.

James Scagel, 39, was also driving with a suspended license, police said. He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was released on an appearance ticket.

• A Flanders man was charged with felony DWI in Hampton Bays Friday. Erick Nig Soc, 26, was stopped for a traffic violation on Sunrise Highway around 8:20 p.m. Police said he had a blood alcohol content of 0.14%. He was also charged with reckless driving and was held for a morning arraignment, police said.

• Southampton Town police arrested a 23-year-old Calverton man early Saturday morning after he was found to be in possession of marijuana during a traffic stop.

• A Flanders man was arrested on an active Southampton Town warrant at the County Center in Riverside last Thursday around 6 p.m.

He was also found to be in possession of marijuana, a violation, reports said.

• Police issued an appearance ticket to a Riverhead man last Tuesday in Grangebel Park after he was found allegedly consuming a Natural Ice beer in the park.

• Southampton Town police responded to Iron Point Park in Flanders last Monday after a parks department employee reported that a plastic dog waste bag dispenser appeared “melted and burned,” according to a police incident report.

Police observed a small area of burned pine needles in close proximity to the dispenser, but did not locate a source of ignition.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments