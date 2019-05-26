Carnal Hobson Sr. of Riverhead died May 22. He was 84.

He was born May 5, 1935, to Annie (Hughes) and Daniel Hobson.

Mr. Hobson attended Riverhead High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1956.

In 1955 he married Bertha L. Van Slyke in Center Moriches.

Mr. Hobson made a career as a rigger at Brookhaven National Laboratory and was a past president of IBEW. He was a member of Tyre Lodge Chapter 62 and was a fan of the Mets, Jets and Nicks.

He was predeceased by his wife in 1997. He is survived by his children Deborah Kerr, Vivian Hobson, Constance Hobson, Brian Hobson, Evelyn Hobson-Womack, all of Riverhead, and Carnal Hobson Jr. of Virginia; his sister, Annie Jackson of Riverhead; 12 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren.

Visitors will be received Thursday, May 30, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place Friday, May 31, at 11 a.m. at the church followed by interment with military honors at Calverton National Cemetery.

