East Ends Arts turns downtown Riverhead into a bright, colorful canvas

For the 23rd straight year, downtown Riverhead was transformed into a giant community canvas.
East End Arts’ Community Mosaic Street Painting Festival attracted artists of all ages to break out the chalk and create bright characters, sketch scenes or pay poignant tributes on an unseasonably warm day.
Among the highlights of this year’s creations was a memorial for Riverhead police dog Rocky, who lost his life last year. It was drawn by Hansel and Kali Perez. Mr. Perez’s brother Byron is a police officer with the Town of Riverhead.
The festival included live music from East End Arts musicians, activities for families and food from J&L’s catering.
Here are some of the pieces created in this year’s festival.
Hansel and Kali Perez honor Rocky, the fallen Riverhead police dog. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
In memory of Rocky. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
Ray Pepe of Rocky Point was in the spirit of the holiday with his drawing. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
Ray Pepe’s Memorial Day tribute. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
A little something for fans of ‘Game of Thrones.’ (Credit: Grant Parpan)
Everyone loves a little Daenerys Targaryen. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
(Credit: Grant Parpan)
(Credit: Grant Parpan)
Daniela Gallo draws Detective Pikachu. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
Detective Pikachu. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
Before … (Credit: Grant Parpan)
And after. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
Eli Fishman always gives it his all on behalf of the Long Island Aquarium, where he works. This year he recognized their sea turtle rescue work. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
The Fishman boys showed art runs in the family too. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
East End Arts executive director Diane Burke, left, and Riverhead Town Councilwoman Jodi Giglio. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
