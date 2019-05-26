East Ends Arts turns downtown Riverhead into a bright, colorful canvas

For the 23rd straight year, downtown Riverhead was transformed into a giant community canvas.

East End Arts’ Community Mosaic Street Painting Festival attracted artists of all ages to break out the chalk and create bright characters, sketch scenes or pay poignant tributes on an unseasonably warm day.

Among the highlights of this year’s creations was a memorial for Riverhead police dog Rocky, who lost his life last year. It was drawn by Hansel and Kali Perez. Mr. Perez’s brother Byron is a police officer with the Town of Riverhead.

The festival included live music from East End Arts musicians, activities for families and food from J&L’s catering.

Here are some of the pieces created in this year’s festival.

