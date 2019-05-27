Track and Field: Riverhead 4×100 team races to D-I victory

Riverhead’s 4×100-meter relay team took first place in the Section XI girls track and field division championships at Ward Melville High School Wednesday. Juniors Ashli Bell and Miasha Pittman joined with freshmen Enaria Suazo and Emani Womack for a winning Division I time of 49.79 seconds.

Bell was also third in the 100 meters in 12.70 seconds and fifth in the 200 in 26.43. Pittman was fourth in the 200 in 26.27 and fifth in the 100 in 12.94.

Riverhead junior Christina Yakaboski crushed her previous best time in the 1,500 by four seconds, finishing third in 10:36.17. She also teamed with the fifth-place 4×800 relay team of junior Kristina DeRaveniere, junior Madison Kelly and sophomore Linda Pomiranceva, who clocked a time of 9:57.13.

Riverhead’s Evan Albinski placed fifth in the pentathlon with 2,064 points. In the five events that make up the competition, the senior was first in the 800 (2:37.39), third in the 100 hurdles (17.85), seventh in the shot put (7.38 meters), 12th in the high jump (1.22 meters) and tied for 12th in the long jump (3.82 meters).

Riverhead’s Jenna Smith (9 feet) and Bailey Miller (8-6) were sixth and seventh in the pole vault.

Longwood won the Division I team title with 78 points. Riverhead was seventh with 41.

In Division III, Shoreham-Wading River sophomore Torre Parrinello was second in the 1,500 race walk in 7:47.63. Two of her teammates, senior Alicia Lopez (13.14 in the 100) and junior Nicole Garcia (2:19.38 in the 800) were fourth-place finishers. SWR senior Lexi Smith (4:56.13 in the 1,500) and Isadora Petretti (8-6 in the pole vault) were both fifth. Smith was also seventh in the 3,000 (11:14.02).

Mount Sinai took first in the Division III team scoring with 150 points. SWR was 12th with 20.

Wehr first in high jump. SWR high jumper Blake Wehr landed first place in Division III at the Section XI division championships at Mount Sinai High School Thursday. The sophomore cleared 6-4.

Also scoring for the Wildcats in the two-day meet were juniors Dylan Jung (third in the long jump at 21-7 3/4) and Michael Casazza (fourth in the shot put at 45-10 1/2) and senior Joseph Tonetti (fifth in the 200 in 32.57).

SWR ended up 11th in the Division III rankings with 22 points. Mount Sinai (141 3/4) was first.

Riverhead’s Sean Allen earned third place in the Division I pentathlon with 2,958 points. The senior turned in a consistent all-around performance, finishing first in the high jump (1.73 meters), first in the 1,500 (4:27.80), third in the long jump (18-7 1/4), third in the 110 hurdles (17.04) and fourth in the shot put (33- 3 1/4).

Riverhead sophomore Tyreek Parker came in third in the 110 hurdles (15.52) and fourth in the 100 (11.33).

Riverhead senior William Borges cleared 11-0 for sixth in the pole vault.

Brentwood was the top-scoring Division I team with 100 points. Riverhead (17) was 13th.

Photo caption: Enaria Suazo hands off the baton to Ashli Bell as part of Riverhead’s victory in the Division I 4×100-meter relay. (Credit: Courtesy photo, Justin Cobis)

Comments

comments