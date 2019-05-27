Riverhead observes Memorial Day with annual parade through downtown

The parade makes stops at each of the town’s memorials to pay tribute to the fallen. Scouts were among the groups to participate. (Credit: Bill Landon)
The Combined Veterans of Riverhead hosted its annual Memorial Day parade through downtown Riverhead Monday.
The parade began at the corner of Pulaski Street and Osborn Avenue, proceeding to the World War I monument, St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church Cemetery, Riverhead Cemetery, the World War II monument and St. Isidore R.C. Church Cemetery.
Local veterans groups were joined by town officials, scouts, volunteer fire and ambulance personnel, and Riverhead High School students for the march past hundreds of onlookers who lined the streets in remembrance.
Town supervisor Laura Jens-Smith. (Credit: Bill Landon)
Scouts were among the groups to participate. (Credit: Bill Landon)
The Riverhead Blue Waves marching band. (Credit: Bill Landon)
The Riverhead NJROTC. (Credit: Bill Landon)
Scouts were among the groups to participate. (Credit: Bill Landon)
Scouts were among the groups to participate. (Credit: Bill Landon)
The Riverhead Blue Waves marching band. (Credit: Bill Landon)
The Riverhead NJROTC. (Credit: Bill Landon)
Riverhead Town Councilwoman Jodi Giglio was among the town officials to march Monday. (Credit: Bill Landon)
Veterans groups led the annual Memorial Day Parade through Riverhead Monday. (Credit: Bill Landon)
Comments
comments