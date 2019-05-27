Riverhead observes Memorial Day with annual parade through downtown

The Combined Veterans of Riverhead hosted its annual Memorial Day parade through downtown Riverhead Monday.

The parade began at the corner of Pulaski Street and Osborn Avenue, proceeding to the World War I monument, St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church Cemetery, Riverhead Cemetery, the World War II monument and St. Isidore R.C. Church Cemetery.

Local veterans groups were joined by town officials, scouts, volunteer fire and ambulance personnel, and Riverhead High School students for the march past hundreds of onlookers who lined the streets in remembrance.

Comments

comments