The Work We Do: Joann Spanburgh Waski, Peconic Abstract Inc.

Brought to you by:

I’m Joann Spanburgh Waski. I own Peconic Abstract.

Our office is located in Riverhead, a short distance from the County Center, so we have full access to all the mortgage deeds and records there.

We specialize in fee and mortgage insurance. We do single and separate searches, abandonments, map filings and much more.

Peconic Abstract was started by my late father, Richard Spanburgh, back in 1983.

Pretty much, I come in and the first thing that we do is we have coffee talk. All the girls, we get together. Then, we get to work. I go out and talk to clients and I’ll call them to follow up on projects we may be doing with them.

We have a lot of closings in the office, especially since we renovated. My son helped paint and helps out with maintenance.

We offer a very exciting experience during a closing, because it is a very exciting time when someone is buying a house.

That’s where the magic is happening, at the closing. That’s where the keys are handed over from the seller to the purchaser.

So, we have a little celebration. We offer champagne.

My father passed away almost 11 years ago. At the time, I was a stay-at-home mom. My aunt was the office manager and she allowed me to just be in the background and continue to raise my children.

Last year, my aunt decided that she would like to semi-retire, so I decided now that my children are older that I would come back full time.

I made a few changes. Now, we have someone on staff that speaks Spanish so we’re able to reach that community.

A very proud moment for me was last summer when my daughters came in and were working here. They’re the third generation.

My father would be so proud to see all of us, including my husband, chipping in.

Coming from being a stay-at-home mom for 21 years, it was a total life change. It was scary, but I feel a great sense of accomplishment. We’re keeping the vision going of what he would have wanted.

“The Work We Do” is a News-Review multimedia project profiling workers around Riverhead Town. It is made possible by Peconic Landing.

Comments

comments