Daily Update: Helicopter service causes concern, popular restaurant still needs approvals

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, May 28:
NEWS
New helicopter shuttle service to East Hampton sparks concern
Farm Country Kitchen granted extension to gain remainder of approvals
Two additional ‘Little Free Libraries’ planned for Southold Town parks
Familiar face to return as FRNCA president
Riverhead observes Memorial Day with annual parade through downtown
Red, white and blue in Greenport as Memorial Day Parade comes to village
SPORTS
Track and Field: Riverhead 4×100 team races to D-I victory
Track and Field: Southold’s Russell wins pentathlon title
Softball: Mattituck freshman tosses 2-hitter in playoff win
Baseball: Rocky Point takes the fifth; SWR eliminated
NORTHFORKER
10 things to do on the North Fork this June
New Suffolk Chowderfest draws big crowds on Memorial Day weekend
WEATHER
After a warm holiday weekend, expect things to cool off a bit as the high temperature struggles to get above 60 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are likely today with possible thunderstorms in the late afternoon. The low tonight will be about 58 degrees.