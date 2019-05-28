Anders E. Kritsberg

Anders (Andy) E. Kritsberg of Southold died May 24, 2019, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. He was 59.

He was born in New Brunswick, N.J., Feb. 18, 1960, to Charlotte P. (Tietjen) and Andrew L. Kritsberg.

As a young child he lived in Quincy, Mass., before moving to Woodside, Queens. In 1970 he moved to Bellmore.

Andy graduated from Mepham High School in 1978. He married in 1984 and had two sons.

He became a New York City police officer in 1981 and worked in the 69th Precinct before becoming a mounted officer. After his retirement in 1991 and a move to Southold, he worked as a chef in Greenport, at the Benjamin Moore paint store in Southold and finally at ACE Hardware in Southold.

Andy lived life to the fullest. His generosity of spirit, kindness and zest for life touched so many. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, a casual game of golf with a beer and traveling. Most of all, he enjoyed cooking gourmet meals for the ones he loved.

He is survived by his wife, Margareta (née Wärneryd); his sons, Kevin Kritsberg and Steven Kritsberg; his brother, Kenneth (Winnie) Kritsberg; his sister, Nina Kritsberg Thilesen; his nephew, Eric Thilesen; and his niece, Charlotte (Christopher) Mooney.

Visitors were received May 28 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. A funeral service will be held June 8 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice, in honor of compassion and peace, or to Peconic Community School in Aquebogue, in honor of joy and life.

This is a paid notice.

