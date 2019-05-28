Former Riverhead resident Allen J. Lang died April 30 in Scottsdale, Ariz. He was 80.

Allen was born in Southampton March 8, 1939, to James and Alice Lang.

He graduated from Riverhead High School, then spent four years in the U.S. Air Force. He returned to Riverhead to work at Grumman in Calverton and later worked for British Airways, from which he retired.

Allen loved being on the water and was an avid boat-racing enthusiast, his family said.

Predeceased by his wife, Alonda, he is survived by his daughter, Alice Schmidt; his grandchildren; his sister, Jayne Seaman of Holtsville, N.Y.; his brother, David Lang of Groton, Conn.; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial will be held in Scottsdale at a future date.

