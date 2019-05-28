Wendy B. Howell

Wendy B. (née Thompson) Howell died May 27, 2019, after a long battle with breast cancer. She was 83.

She was born Oct. 2, 1935, in England to George Thompson and Winifred White.

Ms. Howell was the beloved wife of Kent Howell; the loving mother to Nina (Simon) Laight; the cherished grandmother of James and Sophia; and a loving sister to Norman Thompson.

Visitors will be received Saturday, June 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to Long Island Breast Cancer Coalition. Memories may be left on Wendy’s tribute wall at tuthillfh.com.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments