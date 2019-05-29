Riverhead town, school officials seek veterans wall of honor nominees

Riverhead town and school officials are seeking applications for inclusion in a Riverhead Veterans Wall of Honor being planned at Riverhead High School.

Any veteran who attended Riverhead High School is eligible for inclusion on the Wall of Honor, a five-by-eight-foot American flag that will hang on the wall outside the ROTC office at Riverhead High School, according to Councilwoman Jodi Giglio.

The flag will feature a photo and brief bio of each veteran.

The Wall of Honor was the idea of the town’s veterans advisory committee, which is led by Liz Stokes and Kimberly Judd, who made a presentation to the Town Board in July 2018 at which they said it would be dedicated to two Riverhead veterans who died in combat: Tech. Sgt. Dashan Briggs, who died in Iraq in early 2018, and Pfc. Garfield Langhorn, who gave his life to save others during the Vietnam War by jumping on a live grenade.

Ms. Giglio said Wall of Honor applications are available at Riverhead Free Library; the Riverhead Town Board coordinator’s office in Town Hall; and on the Riverhead School District website.

The application requests the veteran’s name, branch of service, highest rank achieved, whether they currently serve or were killed in action, and the last year they attended Riverhead High School.

Proof of military service is also required.

