Daily Update: Local teams win lacrosse titles, Zeldin meets constituents, wall of honor coming soon

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, May 29:

SPORTS

Boys Lacrosse: For Tuckers, payback comes with second county title

Boys Lacrosse: Cimino’s OT winner makes SWR a champion

Baseball: Center Moriches powers past Mattituck in Game 1 of county finals

Baseball: Changes abound as HCBL enters new season

NEWS

Helicopter noise the key topic in meeting between Zeldin, residents

Riverhead town, school officials seek veterans wall of honor nominees

A horse made of driftwood comes to Jamesport gallery

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies with a high near 66 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a slight chance of showers in the evening with a low around 55.

