New sexual misconduct allegations leveled against Charles Regan in former district

An alleged victim in a second school district is pursing legal action against Charles Regan, the Riverhead High School principal who was recently reassigned over allegations of a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old student.

Attorney John Ray of Miller Place filed a notice of claim May 16 with the Eastport-South Manor School District after a second victim came forward with details of an alleged assault that occurred 17 years ago.

Mr. Ray said the victim, a woman in her 30s, will not speak publicly, but was compelled to take action after learning of recent allegations raised by Anastasia Stapon, a Riverhead High School senior who through Mr. Ray has filed a $10 million notice of claim against her district.

Mr. Regan was an administrator, basketball and volleyball coach at Eastport-South Manor High School, before he left for an assistant principal position in Riverhead in 2006.

Mr. Ray said the latest victim was 16 years old when Mr. Regan took her to a New York Knicks basketball game, served her alcohol and coerced her into having oral sex and intercourse. In a press release, Mr. Ray said Mr. Regan and the alleged victim had sex “multiple times.”

The woman, whose identity has not been revealed to the News-Review, is planning to sue the district for $20 million.

Messages left for Eastport-South Manor’s acting superintendent and school board president were not immediately returned Friday.

Mr. Ray suggested that more victims with serious allegations could come forward and he urged them to do so.

“In Eastport, we are certain that the administration was made aware of at least the first incident and they did nothing,” he said.

Mr. Ray said Friday that Mr. Regan used “exactly the same tactics” on this victim that he did with Ms. Stapon.

In Riverhead, Mr. Regan is accused of grooming Ms. Stapon and attempting to seduce her at a time she was suffering from depression. At a press conference earlier this month, Mr. Ray shared sexually explicit text messages allegedly sent by Mr. Regan to the student. Speaking at the press conference, Ms. Stapon also alleged that Mr. Regan “sexually assaulted” her in his office.

Earlier this year, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the Child Victims Act, which increases the amount of time perpetrators of child sexual abuse may be held accountable. It allows victims to file a civil lawsuit at any time before they reach 55. The previous limit had been age 23.

The legislation opened a one-year window this year to revive past claims of any age.

“By signing this bill, we are saying nobody is above the law, that the cloak of authority is not impenetrable and that if you violate the law, we will find out and you will be punished and justice will be done,” the governor said in a statement in February.

[email protected]

Comments

comments