Riverhead Blotter: DWI Task Force nets four arrests over holiday weekend

Riverhead police arrested four Suffolk County residents Sunday morning at a sobriety checkpoint as part of Suffolk County District Attorney’s DWI Task Force, a police press release said.

Members of the Riverhead Police Department, Suffolk County Police Department and New York State Police conducted increased enforcement throughout Riverhead where several checkpoints had been established throughout the evening, the press release said.

Noe Ochoa-Morales, 30, of Riverhead was charged with a DWI; Tomasz Zalewski, 30, of Riverhead was charged with driving while under the influence of drugs, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor; Candace Calamusa, 41, of South Setauket was charged with an aggravated DWI; and Marvin Perez-Velasquez, 39, of Riverhead was charged with a DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

All four subjects were transported to the Riverhead Police Department where they were processed and held awaiting arraignment. Enforcement details are scheduled to continue throughout the year, the police press release said.

• Tasheira Horsley, 24, of Riverhead was arrested last Friday morning for driving under the influence of drugs, police reports said.

Around 7:03 a.m., a Suffolk County sheriff responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on Middle Country Road. Police reports said Ms. Horsley had veered off the road and was found unresponsive in her vehicle with her seatbelt on. Reports described her as having “pinpoint pupils.”

Police reports said she was administered Narcan by the Wading River Fire Department and was placed under arrest for driving while ability impaired by drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, a felony, and unlicensed operation, a violation.

Ms. Horsley was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where she was treated and moved to Riverhead Police Department headquarters for processing and held for arraignment.

• Elizabeth Antanaitis, 37, of Riverhead was arrested last Saturday morning for possession of marijuana, police reports said.

Around 3 a.m., Ms. Antanaitis was allegedly stopped by police on Broad Avenue for several traffic infractions and violations, including speeding, improper use of a turn signal and illegally exiting an alley, driveway, private road or building. Further investigation revealed Ms. Antanaitis was driving without a license and was in possession with drug paraphernalia: a heat-sealed plastic bag and glass bowl.

She was arrested, charged with three traffic infractions, two violations, and a misdemeanor for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Two Riverhead relatives were arrested last Saturday evening for petit larceny at Famous Footwear, reports said.

Police responded to a prior report from a store employee who incorrectly claimed two unknown females entered the store and removed one pair of black wedge shoes valued at $39. The individual told police they escaped the scene eastbound in a black sedan.

Shortly after, an officer located a black 1999 Lexus traveling eastbound on Middle Road that matched the description of the vehicle involved. The officer followed the vehicle northbound on Northville Turnpike and observed that the driver failed to signal when making a left turn into a driveway.

Lawrence Langhorn, 46, was arrested after police found he was driving the Lexus with a suspended license. He charged with three traffic violations, two misdemeanors for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree and theft. He was transported to Riverhead Police Department headquarters for processing, issued four summonses and released with an appearance ticket in town court.

Stacy Langhorn, 48, was in the passenger seat, admitted she stole the shoes and returned them to the officer. She was arrested for petit larceny, a misdemeanor, after a civilian arrest form was completed. Ms. Langhorn was transported to police headquarters for processing and later released with an appearance ticket in town court.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

