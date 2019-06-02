Southampton Blotter: Multiple DWI arrests reported

Southampton Town police arrested a Flanders man for driving while intoxicated just after midnight Monday evening after a resident reported a vehicle driving erratically in the area of Quogue Avenue.

Mario Lopez-Perez, 40, was charged with a DWI and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors, officials said.

• Police arrested Shanice Woodson, 31, of Riverhead Monday around 2 p.m. for driving with a suspended license.

Ms. Woodson was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, police said.

• Kevin Vallejo, 21, of Flanders was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Hampton Bays last Sunday around 4 p.m. He was charged with misdemeanor third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, officials said.

• Southampton Town police arrested a Hampton Bays man for driving drunk after he was stopped at a sobriety check point in Flanders last Saturday night.

Patrick Coonradt, 50, was charged with misdemeanor DWI, according to a press release.

• A Flanders man was arrested on drug charges early last Sunday morning after he was stopped for driving on the wrong side of Canal Road in Hampton Bays.

Jevohni Brown, 26, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance as well as third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both class A misdemeanors, officials said.

• Sandra Leon Lopez, 27, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle last Sunday around 9 p.m., according to a police report.

• A Mattituck man was arrested for driving with a suspended license last Saturday evening after he was stopped at a DWI checkpoint on Flanders Road in Riverside.

Edward Lee, 51, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, as well as a violation for possessing marijuana, police said.

• Police arrested a 32-year-old Flanders man during a DWI checkpoint last Saturday evening after he was found to be driving while under the influence of marijuana.

Reports said that when Mauro Chunchi entered the checkpoint, officers found marijuana on his lap and an additional bag behind the drivers seat. He was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and driving while ability impaired by drugs, which are both violations.

• A Shirley man was arrested on drug charges in Northampton last Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Randall Clayton, 35, was stopped for having tinted windows on County Road 51 near Lake Avenue when an officer discovered he was in possession of “marijuana, crack cocaine and powdered cocaine,” reports said.

Police also recovered a scale from the center console of the vehicle, according to the report.

Mr. Clayton was charged with second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class B felony, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony, and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony.

• Police arrested Sergio Visitacion, 47, of Riverhead, in Riverside last Wednesday afternoon after he was observed allegedly throwing a glass crack pipe into the roadway when he saw police approaching.

Officials said he was found to be in possession of crack cocaine, arrested and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.

• A Flanders woman contacted Southampton Police last Tuesday around 6 p.m. to report that an unknown person used a blunt object to break the glass window of her front door, reports said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

