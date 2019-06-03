Michael J. Devine, formerly of Jamesport, died June 1. He was 77.

He was born Dec. 27, 1941, to Regina Campbell and Martin Devine in New York City.

Mr. Devine married Priscilla Deesen and was a retired veteran.

He is survived by his wife; his children Therese Mackie, Belinda Walsh, Melissa Hin, Stephanie Lorefise, Tim Devine, Jenny Devine and Megan Devine; sisters Maureen, Kate, Pat, Eileen and the late Jeanne; 19 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild

Visitors will be received Monday, June 3, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place Tuesday, June 4, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Mattituck. The funeral home assisted the family with a private cremation.

