Daily Update: Hardware company files suit, food pantry expands, downtown recommendations made

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, June 4:

NEWS

Brinkmann Hardware Corp. sues Southold Town over six-month moratorium

Mobile food pantry to expand to additional Riverhead schools

Committee makes recommendations to Town Board about downtown

Driver crashes into building at John Wesley Village

Times Review Talks: Keeping it local in the digital age

NORTHFORKER

New places to stay on the North Fork this summer

SPORTS

Track and Field: Russell takes D-II pentathlon title

Riverhead Raceway: Beatty makes winning move

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 71 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 62.

