Daily Update: Hardware company files suit, food pantry expands, downtown recommendations made

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, June 4:
NEWS
Brinkmann Hardware Corp. sues Southold Town over six-month moratorium
Mobile food pantry to expand to additional Riverhead schools
Committee makes recommendations to Town Board about downtown
Driver crashes into building at John Wesley Village
Times Review Talks: Keeping it local in the digital age
NORTHFORKER
New places to stay on the North Fork this summer
SPORTS
Track and Field: Russell takes D-II pentathlon title
Riverhead Raceway: Beatty makes winning move
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 71 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 62.