Rosina Suglia of Morristown, N.J., a former 50-year resident of Mattituck, died May 31. She was 92.

She was born March 24, 1927, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Angela (Porti) and Jack Raia. In August 1951, she married the love of her life, Vito J. Suglia, and together they had two children.

Rosina was a devoted mother and grandmother to her children and grandchildren. She worked at the Southold Town Tax Office for over 20 years, retiring when she was 89 years old. She was also a 50-year member of Sacred Heart Parish, volunteering as a Eucharistic minister for many years. As a self-proclaimed “big kid,” her grandchildren loved playing with her and she never got bored or tired playing games with them. She was stubbornly independent and she remained that way until the end. She enjoyed doing puzzles, reading and eating dark chocolate.

She was predeceased by her husband, Vito; her parents Jack and Angela; her sister, Mary; and her sisters-in-law, Lena and Rose. She is survived by her children Maria Mobus, her husband Brad and their children Jessica and Jacqueline of Morristown, and Dorinna Ruh, her husband Rich and their son Nathaniel of Fort Collins, Colo.; her sister Patricia Ochs of Selden, N.Y.; and her brother Ben Raia and his wife Kathy of Woodbury, N.Y.; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitors will be received Tuesday, June 4, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, June 5, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to Boys Town or Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church.

