Michael ‘Mike’ J. Devine

Michael J. Devine, formerly of Jamesport, died June 1. He was 77.

He was born Dec. 27, 1941, to Regina Campbell and Martin Devine in New York City.

Mr. Devine married Priscilla Deesen and was a retired veteran.

He was predeceased by his sister, Jeanne. Mr. Devine is survived by his wife; his children Therese Mackie, Belinda Walsh, Melissa Hin, Stephanie Lorefise, Tim Devine, Jenny Devine and Megan Devine; sisters Maureen, Kate, Pat and Eileen; 19 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Visitors were received June 3 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service took place June 4 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Mattituck. The funeral home assisted the family with a private cremation.

