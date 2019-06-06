Real Estate Transfers: June 6, 2019

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated April 8-14, 2019.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Bank of NY Mellon to Flood, Kevin, 196 Crystal Dr (600-67-2-16.24), (R), $325,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Wenner, J to Zedco LLC, 18 Kimberly Ct (600-61-1-3.70), (R), $183,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Racanelli, G to Davison, William, 300 Birch Ln (1000-83-1-22), (R), $575,000

• Bank of NY Mellon to Harbes, Peter, 455 Beebe Dr (1000-97-7-14), (R), $452,083

EAST MARION (11939)

• Kyrkostas, G by Referee to Wilmington Savings Fund, 3870 Rocky Point Rd (1000-21-4-3), (R), $575,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Oliver, S & Vogel, L to 431 Fifth St Greenport Inc, 431 Fifth St (1001-6-3-17), (R), $345,000

• Schmidt, H & K to Pollari Pipes Cove LLC, 131 Sixth St, #6F (1001-7-1-16.2), (C), $932,520

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Kishegyi, G & L to Bokina Jr, John, 32 Stoll Dr (600-9-1-6.13), (R), $575,000

• MTGLQ Investors LP to Edstrom, Kyle, 60 N Railroad Ave (600-68-4-47), (R), $321,180

• Moore, G to Morris, John, 10 Kirby Ln (600-70-2-21), (R), $912,500

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Martin, F to Minaudo, Joseph, 800 Fox Hollow Rd (1000-113-6-21), (R), $1,855,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• BK 220 LLC to Egert, Renee & Daniel, 62 Hill Dr (600-13-5-26), (R), $280,000

• Ferguson, L to Salimian, Sam, 1001 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-4-63), (R), $420,000

• Polo, A & S to Baker, Paul, 3404 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-4-216), (R), $405,000

• Kess, P & W by Referee to US Bank National Association, 775 Gregory Pl (600-102-1-10), (R), $798,329

• Kowalsick, F to Colagrande, Tony, 543 Howell Ct (600-106-2-26), (R), $327,000

• Navas, J to O’Neal Jr, Ronald, 380 Hamilton Ave (600-123-3-17.1), (R), $75,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Fury Living Trust to 166 N Ferry Rd LLC, 166 N Ferry Rd (700-7-4-52), (R), $940,000

• Lenzer & Poleshuk Lenze to DeMaio, DeVito LLC, 70 A N Menantic Rd (700-14-3-17.4), (V), $293,500

• Curko, M to Richards, Walter, 16 Smith St (700-15-3-56), (C), $725,000

• Dzupa, S by Executor to Serrano, Maria, 9 Emerson Ln (700-15-4-97), (R), $448,000

• Curko, M to Clark, Richard, 17 C S Cartwright Rd (700-19-2-100), (R), $560,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Sypher, O by Executor to Wolfrom, James, 72 Tuts Ln (600-91-3-32), (R), $472,500

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Toroslar, I by Referee to Federal National Mortgage, 75 Wild Cherry Way (1000-52-3-27), (R), $594,436

• Skopelitis, S & A by Referee to OWB REO LLC, 3600 Wells Ave (1000-70-3-22.7), (R), $1,250,996

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Deslarzes, J & C to Valassis, Steven, 15 Oliver St (600-49-1-10), (R), $370,000

• Brown, C & Thomassen, K to McNally, Stephen, 306 Remsen Rd (600-55-3-13), (R), $405,000

• Bono, F & A to Cleary, Robert, 30 Farm Rd N (600-57-1-14.70), (R), $449,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

