Daily Update: County preserves ‘Sports East’ site, Swezey’s faces demolition, deer proposals

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, June 7:

NEWS

County preserves ‘Sports East’ property on Main Road in Mattituck

Riverhead Town says Suffolk County owes more than $1M for sewer rent

Plan presented to construct three deer exclosures at town preserves

Former Swezey’s building on East Main Street may be demolished

Town Board adopts code change for pool houses

Greenport’s school greenhouse advances agricultural learning, access to fresh food

OPINION

Guest Spot: Riverhead should suspend principal without pay

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 57. It’s expected to remain sunny with temperatures in the mid-70s throughout the weekend.

