Riverhead Blotter: Woman arrested for driving without license

Jessica Holm, 29, of Riverhead was arrested there Friday morning for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to Riverhead Town police.

During a traffic checkpoint at the intersection of Middle and Mill roads, Ms. Holm was found operating a red 2002 Buick with an expired inspection. Around 10:46 a.m., Ms. Holm was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, a misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle without a license, a violation; and violating the operation of ignition interlock device.

• Police received two separate reports of a 25-year-old woman causing a disturbance at a home on Northville Turnpike early Sunday morning.

Around 3 a.m., a resident inside the home told police that the woman was talking to herself, moving furniture in her room and “acting strange while disturbing other residents.” Police allegedly interviewed the woman and told police she couldn’t sleep. Police determined she was not a threat to herself or others. The officer on duty then advised the woman to go to sleep and warned her that if police had to return, other actions might be taken.

At 5:24 a.m., a caller reported that the same woman was causing a disturbance. The caller reported that she broke house rules by trying to use the downstairs bathroom before 6 a.m. The caller said she discharged the woman and asked her to leave the property for violating house rules, but the woman refused.

Police arrived at the scene once again and asked the woman to leave the residence. Police reports said she complied and no further action was taken.

• A 48-year-old East Hampton man was arrested on Harrison Avenue in Riverhead Friday evening for violating a restraining order when he was found under the influence of alcohol while visiting his son, according to reports. He was charged with misdemeanor criminal contempt.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

