Southampton Blotter: Two people arrested for robbing $40 from man

A man and woman were arrested last Tuesday just before midnight after they allegedly robbed a man of $40 behind a church on Old Quogue Road in Riverside.

According to a police report, Riverhead police detained the suspects, 23-year-old Brianna Phillippe and 28-year-old Raymond Hubbard, after they fled on foot to Riverhead Free Library.

The pair were then transported to Southampton Town police headquarters for processing, where they were each charged with felony first-degree robbery.

• Police arrested a Flanders man for driving with a suspended license in Riverside Sunday afternoon.

Walter Cabrera, 29, was stopped for having a cracked windshield on Flanders Road near the traffic circle around 1:45 p.m. when an officer discovered his license had been suspended in May, police said.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, along with several vehicle violations. The vehicle was impounded due to lack of insurance, reports said.

• Alethea McElroy, 42, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with misdemeanor third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle near the intersection of Flanders Road and County Road 105 last Wednesday around 6:30 p.m., police said.

• Southampton police arrested Brandon Wollney, 21, of Flanders on drug charges after he was stopped for a seat belt violation near Oak Avenue last Tuesday evening.

Police, noticing an odor of marijuana coming from Mr. Wollney’s vehicle, recovered a THC vape pen and a bag of marijuana from his vehicle, officials said.

He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and two violations, police said. Mr. Wollney was later released on bail and will appear in court later this month.

• Police arrested Mario Lopez-Perez, 40, of Flanders for driving while intoxicated near Quogue Avenue last Tuesday around midnight.

In addition to the DWI charge, Mr. Lopez-Perez was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, officials said.

• Joseph Dorn, 52, of Brooklyn was arrested for driving with a suspended license near the traffic circle in Riverside last Tuesday around 9 a.m.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, police said.

• A woman was charged with felony criminal mischief after she turned herself in for breaking two televisions worth $1,800, reports said.

Sandra Carrillo, 34, was arraigned in Southampton Town Justice Court last Tuesday for third-degree criminal mischief, a felony.

Police reports did not describe where the televisions were located.

• Enrique Gomez, 67, of Riverhead was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Riverside last Monday around 10:30 a.m.

He was charged with misdemeanor third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

