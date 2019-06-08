Small plane crashes on North Fork; two people reported dead

A small plane crashed in a farm field on the north end of Harbes Farm in Mattituck Saturday morning killing two passengers on board, according to Federal Aviation Administration and police officials.

An FAA spokesperson said two people were on board the Beechcraft A36 when it crashed about 9:15 a.m. Lt. Richard Perkins of the Southold Police Department confirmed both passengers died in the crash. He said a dog escaped from the plane and survived. Investigators said the dog has been retrieved by a friend of the victims.

The plane had departed MacArthur airport around 9 a.m. before running into engine trouble en route to New England, Lt. Perkins said. The fire was extinguished by members of the Jamesport Fire Department, he said.

Investigators say the victims were a man and a woman, both from Oakdale. They are believed to be a boyfriend and girlfriend. Their names have not yet been released.

The FAA said it will be investigating the incident and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the cause of the crash.

Chief Mario Carrera of the Jamesport Fire Department offered his condolences to the family of the victims in a statement he gave to the media.

“We arrived on the scene and the plane was pretty much fully engulfed and burning very well,” he said. “It was lost to the point where [the fire] was going out.”

Mr. Carrera said volunteers responded with two engines and heavy rescue equipment, dousing the last of the flames while doing their best to preserve the scene for investigators.

The Harbes Family released the following statement:

“This morning around 9:30 a.m., a small plane crashed in our field after flying low over our Mattituck property. Firefighters, police officers and rescue personnel arrived at the scene within minutes and put out the ensuing fire. This is a sad tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the passengers of the aircraft.”

Comments

comments