Riverhead Raceway: Turbush wheels to first Modified win

The road to Roger Turbush’s first career NASCAR Modified victory at Riverhead Raceway may have been a bumpy one but the Riverhead native rode it out over numerous double-file restarts and a late-race challenge from former three-time track champion John Fortin of Holtsville.

The rough-and-tumble, 50-lap affair was the final tuneup before the third annual Islip 300 this Saturday.

“I always imagined what this moment would feel like and now here it is” Turbush said in victory lane.

John Fortin of Holtsville was the runner-up. Despite his front bumper leaning on his radiator, Kyle Soper of Manorville was third. Tom Rogers Jr. of Riverhead came in fourth and Dave Brigati of Calverton was fifth.

The Tom Rogers Jr. Figure Eight express rolled on in a 20-lap event as the defending champion won his third race in four starts this season. Rogers, who started ninth, picked up his 46th career win. Eric Zeh of Selden was second and Vinny Delaney of Holtsville third.

Jack Handley Jr. drove to his fifth career win and second of the season in Super Pro Trucks. Defending champion Mark Stewart of Riverhead was second. Lou Maestri took third.

In a 20-lap Legend Race Cars race, Richie Davidowitz of East Moriches finished first for his third triumph of the year. It was his 23rd career win. Kevin Nowak of Medford was second and reigning champion Jim Sylvester of Massapequa third.

In Street Stock action, Zeh won his third race of the season and division-leading seventh of his career, a 30-lap main event. Wesley Sammon of Southampton was second, with Rhett Fogg of Westhampton third.

Joe Warren Jr. of Ridge put on a driving clinic, winning a 20-lap Mini Stock feature event with a daring pass for the lead thrown in for good measure. Paul Wojcik of Centereach and Justin Squires of Flanders were the next two finishers.

In a 40-lap 4/6-Cylinder event, Christian Conklin of Riverhead was slated to start ninth, but the driver who has totally dominated the class the past two years voluntarily dropped to the rear of the 33-car field, testing his skills as well as putting on a show for the fans. Mission accomplished. Conklin charged his way through the field to take the lead on Lap 27 and then pulled away for yet another win. He has won all but one race over the past two seasons.

Mike O’Keefe of Manorville came out on top after a long duel with Kevin Rommeney of Maspeth in an entertaining 15-lap School Bus Figure Eight race.

