Three Riverhead theater students win Teeny Awards

Three Riverhead High School students took home Teeny Awards Sunday, given each year to the best in East End student theater.

Jason Rios won in the lead male in a musical category for his performance in the school’s production of the Lin-Manuel Miranda play “In the Heights.” Classmate Lily Kutner was also honored for her choreography in the same production.

Lila Bowe won the award for supporting female in a play for her role as the narrator in “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon.”

The awards, presented by East End Arts, are now in their 17th year. The presentation coincides with Broadway’s Tony Awards.

The Teeny Awards event, which was held at Southold High School this year, also features a red carpet photo shoot and live performances from select productions.

Top photo caption: Riverhead winners Lily Kutner, left, Jason Rios and Lila Bowe. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)

Comments

comments