Charlotte E. Jacques died June 4 at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport of natural causes. She was 84.

She was born Oct. 5, 1934, to Elizabeth Styler and Charles E. Wells in Port Jefferson, N.Y.

Ms. Jacques earned a bachelors degree from Stony Brook University and was a retired librarian who made a career at Baiting Hollow Free Library. Her family said she was also a genealogist who helped many people at the library track their genealogy and published a book called “Luce on Long Island.”

She married Laurier Jacques and the couple would have celebrated their 60th anniversary on July 4, 2019.

Ms. Jacques was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Martha Whyard. She is survived by her husband; her children Allan (Laura) Jacques, Steven Jacques and Sarah (Shawn) Hopke; and her grandchildren Alyssa Jacques, Jack Bailey, Keara Bailey, David Hopke and Rachel Hopke.

No funeral arrangements have been scheduled at this time. A service will take place at Baiting Hollow Congregational Church followed by interment at Baiting Hollow Cemetery in late July. For updates, please visit Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home’s website, tuthillfh.com.

Memorial donations may be made to Baiting Hollow Congregational Church in memory of Charlotte, 2416 Sound Ave., Calverton, NY 11933.

This is a paid notice.

