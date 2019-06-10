Diana Lee Bennett of Riverhead, 75, passed peacefully Saturday, June 8, 2019.

She was born Oct. 5, 1943, to Ferris K. and Elizabeth (Hildreth) Renkens in Napa, Calif.

Diana graduated from East Hampton High School and received a LPN from Glen Cove School of Nursing.

She married Eugene Bennett Aug. 16, 1986.

Diana was a nurse until she retired. She worked at the Bethlen Home in Ligonier, Pa., and for IGHL in Southampton, N.Y.

She was a giving and kind person who will be remembered fondly by all who came into contact with her socially and professionally.

Diana is survived by her husband, Eugene; her two daughters, Kimberly Ann (Cindy) Sapp of Tulsa, Okla., and Carri Lynn (Richard) Luchs of Rector, Pa.; her step-daughter, Michelle (Brett) Allen of Westhampton Beach, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Mason Kreiling, Alley Johnston, Haley Daugherty, McKenna Daugherty and Tristan Allen; and a great-grandson, Sawyer Kozar. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Annie.

Visitors will be received Monday, June 10, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Scott-Rothwell Funeral Home, 20 Ponquogue Ave., Hampton Bays, NY. A funeral service will take place Tuesday, June 11, at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment at Good Ground Cemetery in Hampton Bays.

Memorial donations be made in memory of Diana to East End Hospice, eeh.org.

This is a paid notice.

