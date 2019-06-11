Daily Update: Firefighters suing town, hotel expansion, local students win Teeny Awards

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC: not just a better deal, a better dealership.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, June 11:
NEWS
First a melee at a wedding, now a lawsuit against Riverhead Town
Parking concerns remain over proposed Greenporter hotel expansion
Three Riverhead theater students win Teeny Awards
SPORTS
Riverhead Raceway: Turbush wheels to first Modified win
NORTHFORKER
What to expect at the annual Strawberry Festival in Mattituck this weekend
WEATHER
Expect mostly cloudy skies to gradually clear this afternoon with a high near 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service The low tonight will be around 57.