Marjorie Reese Ludlow died peacefully at her home in Bridgehampton June 6. She was 101.

Born Jan. 12, 1918, in Yonkers, N.Y., she was the daughter of Harriet and Arthur Reese, both of whom predeceased her.

She attended schools in Yonkers and was a graduate of Wheaton College in Norton, Mass., majoring in mathematics. Following college she worked at the Ethyl Corporation in the Chrysler Building in Manhattan, overlooking the East River.

During her childhood, her father built a cottage on Long Island Sound in Jamesport where the family spent summers. It was there that the Ludlow and Reese families met and, in 1948, she married Gurden Pierson Ludlow and moved to Bridgehampton.

She was quick to make friends and was a lovely hostess to gatherings of friends and family. She and Mr. Ludlow enjoyed ballroom dancing and were avid bridge players, a pastime she continued until recently. She was a quilter, a member of Hampton Choral Society, enjoyed opera and was an extraordinary cook. Family members note she was particularly happy to host dinner parties and always presented a glorious dessert. Mrs. Ludlow was physically active and walked daily, swam regularly and for many years attended yoga classes. She volunteered at the Southampton Hospital admissions office for 31 years, from which she retired in 2013. As an active member of Bridgehampton United Methodist Church, she sang in the choir and oversaw the locally acclaimed strawberry festivals and yearly turkey dinners.

Mrs. Ludlow was predeceased by her husband of 54 years in 2001; a brother, William H. Reese, in 2006; and a sister, Claire Reese Knight, in 2006. She is survived by four children, Claire L. Arnold (John) of Littleton, Colo., Harry S. Ludlow (Barbara) of Bridgehampton, Arthur R. Ludlow (Stacy) of Bridgehampton and Betsy L. Johnsen (Stuart) of Wilbraham, Mass.; six grandchildren, Nathan and Meredith Ludlow, Peter and John Ludlow, Sarah Johnsen MacMath (Keller) and William Johnsen (Elizabeth); and great-grandchildren Audrey Reese MacMath and Robert John MacMath.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Brockett Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at Bridgehampton United Methodist Church, 2247 Montauk Hwy., Bridgehampton, Tuesday, June 18, at 11 a.m.. with the Rev. W. Patrick Edwards officiating. Her grandson Peter Ludlow will be organist. Interment will follow at Mecox Cemetery in Bridgehampton.

Memorial donations may be made to Peconic Land Trust, 296 Hampton Road, Southampton, NY 11969; East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978; or Maureen’s Haven, 28 Lincoln St., Riverhead, NY 11901.

