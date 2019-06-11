James A. Smith Sr. of Baiting Hollow died June 7. He was 89.

He was born July 4, 1929, to Marie (Cyr) and Frank Smith in Madawaska, Maine.

Mr. Smith proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force while stationed at Westhampton Beach Air Force Base form June 1948 to June 1952. He married Marie Pflieger on Nov. 5, 1954, and worked for Asplundh Tree Expert Company for 32 years, retiring in 1992.

Those who knew him will remember him for his kindness, generosity and sense of humor. He had a passion for the outdoors and could often be found volunteering in his Oak Hills community.

Mr. Smith was predeceased by his wife in September. He is survived by his son, James Jr. (Stacie), of Baiting Hallow.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family with private cremation.

This is a paid notice.

