Overturned Jeep closes LIE from Manorville to Calverton

Suffolk County Police detectives are investigating a crash on the Long Island Expressway that resulted in the road being closed from Manorville into Calverton Tuesday evening, according to police.

A Jeep Liberty ran off the road while headed west and overturned in Manorville, police said. The driver was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition. A passenger was uninjured, police said.

Police closed the LIE from exit 70 to 73 while investigating. Riverhead police said they were assisting Suffolk police. Police were also blocking traffic southbound on Edwards Avenue from Route 25.

Photo caption: Suffolk police close of an entrance to the LIE by Edwards Avenue. (Credit: Mahreen Khan)

