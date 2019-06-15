Riverhead Blotter: DWI arrest after vehicle crashes into deli

Robert Harris, 22, of Riverhead was arrested for driving while intoxicated Saturday evening after striking a vehicle that then crashed into the Meetinghouse Deli in Aquebogue, police reports said.

Police arrived at the Main Road deli around 6:41 p.m. and observed that Mr. Harris’ vehicle, a 2000 Jeep Cherokee, had sustained heavy front-end damage. Mr. Harris allegedly told police he fell asleep at the wheel and then collided with the other vehicle, which sustained heavy rear-end damage after hitting with the north side of the deli building, reports said.

The driver of the car Mr. Harris hit, an 82-year-old Flanders resident, was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center via RVAC for evaluation of his injuries. His current medical condition is unclear.

Police reports said Mr. Harris had a odor of alcohol on his breath, watery eyes and slurred speech. Officers conducted a sobriety test, on which reports said Mr. Harris performed poorly. He was arrested, charged with one count of DWI and transported to Riverhead police headquarters for processing and holding.

• Eduardo Mejia, 28, of Riverhead was arrested for driving while ability impaired last Thursday evening at Seaside Grill in Riverhead, police reports said.

Mr. Mejia was pulled over on Railroad Avenue around 9 p.m. after failing to signal before a turn. Further investigation revealed Mr. Mejia was impaired by alcohol. He was arrested, changed with DWAI, transported to Riverhead police headquarters and held there for arraignment.

• Aquilino Flores, 28, of Mastic Beach was arrested Saturday evening in Riverhead on an outstanding bench warrant, reports said.

Mr. Flores was southbound on Edwards Avenue when he allegedly drove through a red light at the intersection of Edwards Avenue and Middle Country Road.

According to reports, Mr. Flores stated that he did not have a driver’s license. Upon investigation, police found Mr. Flores’ license had been revoked three times. He also had an outstanding arrest warrant related to the vehicle’s ignition interlock device, reports said.

Mr. Flores was placed under arrest around 11 p.m., and was charged with two violations and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor. He was transported to Riverhead police headquarters, where he was processed and held for morning arraignment.

• Police are investigating a report of harassment that occurred at Riverhead High School last Wednesday during school hours.

The mother of a 15-year-old student allegedly contacted police around 2:30 p.m. and said that at 12:30 p.m. her son had received violent text messages and three phone calls from unknown people. The woman told police one text message said, “I’m going to kill you.”

Police left a voice message with the alleged phone number asking the owner of the cellphone to contact the investigating officer in reference to harassment. Riverhead High School’s school resource officer documented the incident.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

