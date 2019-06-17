Daily Update: Road dedicated to fallen detective, Strawberry Queen crowned in Mattituck

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, June 17:
NEWS
‘Det. Brian Simonsen Way’ formally unveiled Saturday
‘Green Light NY’ bill passes New York State Assembly
Calverton Civic requests more information on potential senior care facility
Myah Orlowski crowned 2019 Strawberry Queen
NORTHFORKER
Noah’s brings back ‘classic’ dishes on special 10th anniversary menu
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 62. There’s a chance of showers in the evening.