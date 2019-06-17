Nancy G. Jayne of Riverhead died June 13 at Acadia Nursing Home. She was 89.

She was born Jan. 30, 1930, to Alice (Terrell) and Timothy G. Griffing in Riverhead.

Ms. Jayne graduated from Brockport College, married Raymond L. Jayne on Dec. 9, 1950 and became a housewife.

She was a member of Riverhead Garden Club, Riverhead United Methodist Church and Northville Beach Civic Association.

Ms. Jayne was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Phoebe. She is survived by her six children Ray, Tim, Cathy, Sally, Penny and Terry; 17 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Visitors will be received Monday, June 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A service will take place Tuesday, June 18, at 10 a.m. at Riverhead United Methodist Church followed by interment at Riverhead Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Riverhead United Methodist Church.

