Vera C. Smith, a lifelong resident of Mattituck, died June 7 at East End Hospice Kansas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. She was 92 years old.

She was born in Greenport Nov. 16, 1926, to Nicholas and Magdalene (Jacyszyk) Chudiak and was the valedictorian of the Mattituck High School’s class of 1944. She later graduated from SUNY Albany in 1948 with a degree in elementary and French education.

On Aug. 26, 1951, she married William A. Smith and together they made their home in Mattituck. She worked as a teacher for 22 years in the Riverhead Central School District.

In the community, she was active in the Literacy Volunteers of America where she taught English to immigrants for over 20 years. She was a member of Southold Homemakers and St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church.

Ms. Smith was predeceased by her husband March 26, 2019. She is survived by two children, Donna (John) Carbone of Cape May, N.J. and Thomas (Barbara) Smith of Mattituck; three grandchildren, John Carbone of Villas, N.J., Angela Smith of Washington, D.C. and Claire Smith of Mattituck; and two great-grandchildren, John Ryan and Declan, of Villas, N.J. She was also predeceased by four siblings, William Chudiak, Margaret Chudiak Stevens, Anne Chudiak McConnell and Agnes Chudiak Lindsay.

Visitors were received June 12 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home. The Divine Liturgy was celebrated June 13 at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Riverhead officiated by the Rev. Bohdan Hedz. Interment followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice or Mattituck Fire Department Rescue Squad.

This is a paid notice.

