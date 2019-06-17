Helen Alice Wolanski of Cutchogue died at her home June 15, 2019, at the age of 92.

Born Sept. 19, 1926, in Southold, N.Y., to Bertha Alice (Zielnecki) and Joseph Droskoski, she was a graduate of Southold High School’s Class of 1944.

She married Ted Wolanski Aug. 5, 1945, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue and together they made their home in Southold for many years.

Helen had been a secretary and bookkeeper for Hazeltine and Hills Grocery Store and her final years were with the New York State Department of Labor’s unemployment division.

She was a communicant of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church and a past president of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

Helen was predeceased by her husband April 5, 2004. She is survived by two daughters, Nancy J. Grigonis of Cordova, Md., and Linda A. Faszczewski of Cutchogue; three grandchildren, Amy Gammon, Lynelle Faszczewski and Shelly Leonard; and six great-grandchildren, Gayle, David, Ted, Pierce, Grace and Taylor.

She was predeceased by siblings John, Wesley, Vincent, Frank, Joe, Lucy and Millie and grandchildren Lara Grigonis and T.J. Grigonis.

Visitors will be received Wednesday, June 19, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, June 20, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

