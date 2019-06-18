Calliope Kentrotas of Southold died June 16 at Winthrop Hospital at the age of 80.

She was born Nov. 30, 1938, in New York City and grew up in Astoria, Queens. She raised her family in Flushing and eventually retired to her haven in Southold in 2000.

She married her husband and life partner, Stavros Kentrotas, on May 19, 1957.

Ms. Kentrotas proudly worked as a teacher’s aide in the NYC public school system and spent time volunteering at Horton Point Lighthouse, the Friends Book Cottage and Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church.

She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, needlepoint and, most of all, spending time with her grandchildren, Nicole, Cassandra, Olivia, Nora and James Schatz and Grace and Stavros Kentrotas.

Ms. Kentrotas is survived by her husband, Stavros; her children, Christina Schatz (James) of Sea Cliff, N.Y., and Andreas Kentrotas (Nancy) of Manhasset, N.Y.; and her seven grandchildren. She was predeceased by her two favorite pets, Dutchess and Cooper.

Visitors will be received Thursday, June 20, from 4 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. A funeral service will take place at Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church in Mattituck Friday, June 21, at 10 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering or the North Shore Animal League.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments