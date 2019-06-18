Funeral arrangements set for SWR teen; vigil planned for Wednesday

Funeral arrangements have been set for Melissa Marchese, the Shoreham-Wading River High School teen who died from injuries sustained in a car crash last week.

A wake will be held at Branch Funeral Home Thursday, June 20, from 7 to 9 p.m. and Friday, June 21, from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. The funeral home is located at 551 Route 25A in Miller Place.

The funeral procession will leave the funeral home at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, and travel to St. Mark’s Church, located at 105 Randall Road in Shoreham. The funeral service is set for 11 a.m.

Suffolk County police issued an advisory to warn motorists of traffic delays in the area for those days and to find alternate routes.

A vigil is also planned for 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Shoreham-Wading River High School softball field where Ms. Marchese excelled during a five-year varsity career.

Ms. Marchese, 18, was to graduate from Shoreham-Wading River June 26. She was going to attend the University of Hartford as a member of the school’s softball team. The university released a statement Monday, offering condolences to the family.

“On behalf of the UHart community, our hearts go out to Melissa’s many loved ones,” the statement said.

Ms. Marchese’s father, Charlie, posted on social media that his daughter had successfully donated organs to five different people. They are awaiting word on the age, sex and organ received for each recipient.

“She is my miracle, she is my hero,” he wrote.

