Cynthia Slivonik of Aquebogue died June 17 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 70.She was born July 8, 1948, in Greenport to Ann and William Kozenka.

Ms. Slivonik graduated from Riverhead High School in 1966. She married Wesley Slivonik on July 8, 1975, in Riverhead and was a homemaker.

She was a member of St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, the St. Isidore Altar Rosary Society and Polish Hall Ladies Auxiliary. Her family said she enjoyed arts and crafts and “loved to try her luck at the casinos.”

Ms. Slivonik is survived by her husband, of Aquebogue; her son, Christopher Corwin of Locust Valley; her sister, Carol Roberts of Port Jefferson; and two grandchildren.

A memorial Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at St. Isidore R.C. Church, followed by interment at the church cemetery. Cremation was private. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

Memorial donations may be made to the church.

