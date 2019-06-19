Obituaries

William Joseph Wulforst

by |
06/19/2019 11:59 AM |
No Comments

Former Baiting Hollow resident William Joseph Wulforst died June 13. He was 73.

A memorial service will take place Monday, June 24, from 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Comments

comments