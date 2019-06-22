Vietnam Veterans Memorial Trail ‘bike path’ at EPCAL complete

Riverhead Town’s alternative transportation committee will mark the official completion of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Trail at the Enterprise Park at Calverton with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday, July 1, at 2 p.m.

The trail is often simply called the “bike path,” although it’s also open to walkers and runners.

Construction began in 2008 with the aid of state grants, including $100,000 in funding to complete approximately 3.2 miles of the trail. Since then, the town also secured $200,000 in Suffolk County funding, $500,000 from the state Environmental Protection Fund and another $150,000 in state funding from the New York Dormitory Authority, secured through state Sen. Ken LaValle, officials said.

The fenced-in trail, which runs along the former Grumman security perimeter, is now 9.2 miles long.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at the first informational kiosk just east of the parking lot on Route 25, across from the Calverton National Cemetery, officials said.

