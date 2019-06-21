Daily Update: Student forgiveness for young farmers, athletes of the year announced

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, June 21:

NEWS

Legislation aims to bolster young farmers with debt forgiveness

Stretch of East Marion to be added to national historic register

Town Board may extend amnesty period for special event permits

Podcast: ‘Green Light NY’ bill becomes law, granting licenses to undocumented immigrants

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the week of June 21

Pizzeria Baccano serving up Brooklyn slices at Claudio’s in Greenport

SPORTS

News-Review honors 2018-18 athletes of the year

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high near 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The rain that fell over the past several days is supposed to clear this morning. Expect a high near 72 degrees. The low tonight will be around 56.

Expect sunny skies throughout the weekend as temperatures creep back up into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Comments

comments