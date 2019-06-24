Daily Update: Student’s bee findings submitted to scientific journal, 9.2-mile trail completed

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.
NEWS
Greenport junior’s bee findings submitted to renowned scientific journal
Vietnam Veterans Memorial Trail ‘bike path’ at EPCAL complete
New diagnostic system comes to Riverhead school district
State approves mobile home rent hike limits
High school journalism award winners honored
NORTHFORKER
Where to see Fourth of July fireworks on Long Island
Baiting Hollow food truck offers vegan, gluten-free desserts
WEATHER
Expect more sunny skies today with a high near 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 67.