Michael L. Hubbard of Riverhead, N.Y., died June 21, 2019, at the age of 22 in the arms of his mother, Nancy Reyer. He was surrounded by his loving family.

He leaves behind a host of family and friends and his loving dog, Marley, and a community full of love. Michael touched everyone’s hearts with his smile and laughter.

Visitors will be received Thursday, June 27, from 3 to 7 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will take place Friday, June 22, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery in Riverhead.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Peconic Bay Medical Center Foundation, pbmchealth.giftplans.org.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home, tuthillfh.com.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments