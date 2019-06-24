Yolanda S. Garner of Riverhead died June 19 at Southampton Hospital. She was 52.

She was born Dec. 28, 1966, to Mariam (Allen) and David Wright in Chicago, Ill.

Ms. Garner attended Riverhead High School. She was a former department manager at Walmart and a caregiver at Little Flower.

Her family said she enjoyed reading, listening to music and was “quick with comebacks.”

Ms. Garner was predeceased by her sister Mary Lee Harris. She is survived by her parents; her children Darell, of Port Jefferson, Crystal, of Riverhead, Ashley, of Coram and Brittany, of Middle Island; and her siblings David Wright Jr., Elrod Coach and Julian Wright, all of Riverhead, Barbara Emmons and Lizzette Thompson of Buffalo, Stefanie Wright of Amityville, David Armstrong, Curtis Armstrong, Neil Armstrong and Cheryl Armstrong, all of Wyandanch; and many grandchildren.

Visitors will be received Wednesday, June 26, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 538 Griffing Ave., Riverhead. A service will take place Thursday, June 27, at 10 a.m. at the church, followed by interment at Riverhead Cemetery.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

