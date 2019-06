Former Riverhead resident Charles Bugdin died June 19 at William Childs Hospice House in Palm Bay, Fla. He was 77.

He was the son of Helen (Rogers) and Charles Bugdin.

Although stricken with polio at 3 years old, Charles worked as a contractor for Grumman on Long Island and continued to work with Grumman in Florida.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Susan; his daughter from a previous marriage, Kristina; his sister, Betty Ann Bizzoco; and many cousins.

No services have been arranged.

